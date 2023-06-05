Why Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Ended Things!

Matty Healy wasn’t cut out to be boyfriend material!

Taylor Swift‘s whirlwind — and controversial! — romance with The 1975 frontman came to a shocking end on Monday, and now we’re learning why! Just hours after news broke of the pair’s sudden breakup, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the lovers didn’t have what it took to last a lifetime, saying:

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.”

Seemed like they were having a fine time squeezing in dates between concerts. Matty was even flying across the country to see his boo perform during many of her sold-out Eras Tour shows. It’s that not “compatible” bit that we find WAY more believable! Not compatible as partners — and not compatible for her career, either!

Ever since linking up with the Chocolate singer, Taylor and her choice of men have been put in the hot seat, particularly because of lots of icky things Matty and his friends have said and done. Whether he was being accused of homophobia, antisemitism, racism, the list goes on, there was just so much stacked against him. And worst of all, the artist showed NO interest in apologizing for any of his many controversies!

Instead, he made fun of his then-girlfriend’s fans for caring so much, telling the New Yorker:

“If it does [bother fans], you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Oof…

Swifties were so upset by every resurfaced interview, they were threatening to boycott the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) next month. You just know the pop star didn’t want no man messin’ with her business! LOLz!

Apparently, those in the Grammy winner’s inner circle aren’t surprised to see the Robbers crooner come and go so quickly either, the source continued:

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

A rebound never hurt anybody!

As Perezcious readers know, TayTay called things off with her previous boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, after six years of dating! Of course she needed a little bit of fun to get over that heartbreak! Who can blame her?? Now, hopefully, she’ll find someone less problematic to write love songs about in the future! Just saying! For his part, Matty already seems to be movin’ on — by kissing his fans during concerts again!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do U think there was more to this breakup? Send us your theories (below)!

