Gigi Hadid 'Doesn’t Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!

Gigi Hadid isn’t totally on board with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance… yet!

Just like Selena Gomez, the model has some concerns about the pop icon’s whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star, and this is why she’s yet to attend one of his NFL games with her pal! Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, an insider spilled the tea on the iffy dynamic, saying:

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him].”

Oof. Not exactly what you want to hear from your bestie when starting a new romance…

While she “adores” the singer, the source added:

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

Wow. Weird coming from Gigi since we just heard she and new beau Bradley Cooper are moving lightning fast, too…

Regardless, the Love Story vocalist has indeed fallen head over heels for the tight end after he first sparked romance speculation in July. After he revealed he tried to shoot his shot with the performer at the Eras Tour, several celebs encouraged her to meet him. Months later, they went public with a relationship — and things have been heating up ever since.

While dating the athlete, the Grammy winner has become a regular at his games, often bringing a famous entourage with her. It’s even pumped NFL ratings! But, of course, Gigi hasn’t been one of the famous faces sitting next to Tay at any of these sporting events! And it doesn’t sound like she has plans to root for Trav for quite some time.

That said, Zayn Malik‘s baby momma did just step out with TayTay over the weekend alongside Selena (who is similarly skeptical of the fast-moving fling) and pals Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner for a girls’ night out in New York City. And they were all joined by Brittany Mahomes, the now second-most famous WAG in KC. So the Next in Fashion host isn’t fully distancing herself from the All Too Well artist, or her new friends, despite the difference in opinion!

Taylor Swift Has Dinner with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Brittany Mahomes | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/x6eH0glw0J — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2023

While there are some reservations, another source last month claimed most of the couple’s friends are on board — and even think they’re ready for the next step in their romance:

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love.”

Taylor and Travis already have plans to see each other during the international dates of the Eras Tour, too, so if they can make it through this period of long distance, maybe Gigi will be more willing to accept the romance! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is she right to be skeptical? Sound OFF (below)!

