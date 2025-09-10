Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Low-Key' Date Night At Soft Launch Of His Steakhouse!

And by the way, they’re going out tonight!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly had a fancy dinner out this weekend — at the soft launch event for the NFL star’s new restaurant! In case you didn’t hear, Trav and his teammate Patrick Mahomes are opening up a steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime. They’re all geared up for the official grand opening on September 17, but on Monday evening they held a “soft opening” event mostly for friends and family.

This place is RITZY, y’all! See some of the interior (below):

In attendance alongside their Lovers were Tay Tay and her new pal Brittany Mahomes. Tayvis reportedly arrived to the restaurant, per TMZ, around 6:15 p.m. “hand in hand” and as loved-up as ever as they went up a grand staircase to greet everyone. They kept things “low-key but affectionate” per the insider.

From the source, T-Swizzle donned a denim dress and wedge heels, with her hair in a side-swept look. Trav wore a green striped shirt and a cap — which we could guess was probably one of the restaurant’s new ones!

Taylor and Travis reportedly sat separately from Pat and Brittany, opting for a semi-private corner booth. They were said to have been joking around and “acted like any normal couple” throughout the evening. Even when Trav was hanging out with Patrick, he was said to keep stealing glances at his new fiancée. Aww!!

While the tight end spent time with his pals, his future wifey hung out with Brittany and played with her three kids: Golden, 8 months, Bronze, 2, and Sterling, 4. Tay was comfortable and greeted “everyone she passed”, too, per the source. The insider said the workers were even gushing about how “funny, gracious and approachable” she is!

This news comes after Travis added a Taylor-themed cocktail to 1587 Prime’s menu — which we now have our first glimpse of! The Alchemy looks way more magical than early rumors, too! It’s served in a martini glass and on a small plate. A waiter then will let those Sparks Fly by lighting a bit of steel wool (??) with a lighter.

“The Alchemy” drink at 1587 Prime ❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/jTS5SO88Q8 — ????????❤️‍???? | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) September 9, 2025

Wow! LOVES IT!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

