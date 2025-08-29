Travis Kelce Adds A Taylor Swift Item To His Steakhouse's Menu! And It's PERFECT For Her!

Travis Kelce is sending a Message in a Bottle to all his steakhouse’s patrons!

In celebration of his engagement to Taylor Swift, the NFL star’s steakhouse — which he owns alongside his pal Patrick Mahomes — has added a TTPD-inspired item to the menu! 1587 Prime in Kansas City’s drink menu now features a cocktail called The Alchemy, per a recent video on their Instagram. Of course, this is a nod to Tay Tay’s song she wrote about her “once every few lifetimes” love with the tight end. Aww!

Obviously this was planned well before the engagement news dropped, but it’s a celebration now! LOLz!

Seems like Trav is pretty pleased with how it turned out! In the video, you can even hear Trav saying “oh yeah” when they present the drink. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Sweet!

That’s a thin slice of cucumber lining the glass, and it’s topped with a grapefruit peel garnish, wrapped around tiny rosebuds. It’s extremely fancy and delicate — like our girl. But the restaurant doesn’t say what kind of drink it is! Makes sense, considering their full menu won’t be out for a while yet — but we have a pretty good guess!

The color, plus the grapefruit? It looks to us like Trav may have been even more thoughtful than with the name. Because we think it’s a variation on the French Blonde — Taylor’s rumored favorite cocktail of all time! Swifties know this fruity and woodsy drink All Too Well. It typically features grapefruit juice, elderflower liqueur, lillet blanc (a bitter white wine), lemon bitters, and… a grapefruit garnish. Never seen one with rosebuds before…

The white wine in the mix is the perfect nod to The Alchemy‘s lyrics, too:

“This happens once every few lifetimes / These chemicals hit me like white wine”

Love it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would U take a sip of The Alchemy? Let us know (below)!

