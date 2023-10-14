Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Pals Believe They're A ‘Good Match’ -- Here’s Why!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship got the stamp of approval from their friends!

Amid their romance, the new couple has been making every second count before their lives get too busy. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in the middle of the football season while the 33-year-old songstress is about to go to Argentina next month to begin the next leg of The Eras tour. So they’re getting in some much needed quality time right now! We’ve, of course, seen Taylor show up to support him at several of his games – and we can expect to see her at more in the future as she reportedly bought season tickets.

She even appeared to have stayed at his $1 million house in Kansas City after going to Travis’ game against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night! According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the pop star’s security vehicle was parked outside of the home early Friday morning. The outlet reported the white SUV at the property is the same car that was spotted picking up Taylor from the airport earlier this week. And this potentially won’t be the only over night stay this weekend…

Since Travis has some time off following Thursday’s game, the lovebirds are reportedly hanging out together for the next few days. It’s unclear if they plan on staying in Kansas City or jetting off somewhere out of town. But given her security vehicle was outside the mansion on Friday, there’s a good chance they will be in the city for the rest of the weekend — unless they left to travel to another location sometime in the last 24 hours. Either way, at least the two are getting in good quality time before their schedules get even crazier!

Clearly, this relationship is heating up! A source for Us Weekly said on Friday that things are “going great” between them, and they are determined “to see each other” whenever they can:

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other. They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

Love that! In fact, Taylor and Travis being busy with their “own things” is a big reason why their respective pals feel they’re such a “good match” for each other! Noting that the duo plan to continue to visit each other both in Kansas City and her home in New York City as much as they can, the insider added:

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable. They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

The source confirmed that Taylor will attend more of her beau’s football games. However, don’t expect her to be at every single one. Obviously, not only is she going to be busy next month with her tour, but she doesn’t want to be “distracting” to Travis and his team and making a big “spectacle” the entire season:

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis. She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

The fact that the friends approve of this relationship is a good sign, Perezcious readers! Reactions? Do you think they are a “good match” for each other? Let us know in the comments below!

