Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spending The Whole Weekend Together: REPORT

It sounds like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance isn’t cooling down anytime soon!

As you most likely know by now, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a home game at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night — where the 33-year-old singer was spotted cheering him on once again, right next to his momma Donna Kelce. Since Travis’ team played already this week, he has some downtime this weekend. And who better to spend it with than his new girlfriend!

Yeah, that’s right! According to TMZ on Friday, several sources familiar with the situation say the couple plan to spend the entire weekend together. So romantic! It’s unknown if Travis and Taylor will stay in Kansas City during their hangout or if they’ll head out of town instead. He has some time off until early next week, while The Archer songstress does not go to Argentina to begin the next leg of The Eras Tour until November 9. So what better time to jet off somewhere than right now while they’re both free?

Not to mention they say you don’t truly know someone until you’ve traveled with them. A little weekend getaway could be the perfect opportunity for Taylor and Travis to get to know each other better (and potentially learn some relationship red flags or deal breakers).

We wonder what these two have planned for their free time together! Everyone will need to keep their eyes peeled for a potential Travis and Taylor sighting this weekend! What do YOU think, Perezious readers? Will they stay in Kansas City, or go out of town together? Drop your guesses in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]