Travis Kelce Sent Taylor Swift A $2,500 Floral Arrangement For Eras Tour Movie Premiere: REPORT

OMG! Travis Kelce may not have shown up to support Taylor Swift in person during her Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour concert film, but he sure as heck made sure she knew how proud he was!

According to an unconfirmed report from celeb gossip site Janet Charlton’s Hollywood on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs player supposedly sent the musician a floral arrangement worth $2,500!! That’s right: a four-figure floral set-up!

Holy s**t! If y’all are buying this, he was really trying to make up for his absence. LOLz!

Related: Adele BF Rich Paul’s Advice For Travis Kelce On Dating Taylor Swift!

Per the outlet’s claim, the lavish flowers were apparently sent to the Grammy winner’s Beverly Hills hotel alongside a “VERY gushy card,” as that blog put it. Cute!

For the record, if you’re curious about what $2,500 can get you in pedals, Oprah Winfrey‘s website Oprah Daily has previously recommended the luxury florist Venus Et Fleur. Here’s an example of a unique bouquet that goes for $2,400 (below)!

Wow! How romantic!

This of course isn’t the specific arrangement that Trav allegedly bought. But it was probably something similarly extravagant! That said, Taylor has several homes in the El Lay area, so what was she doing staying at a hotel?? Just something to consider…

Reactions, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]