Taylor Swift Set To Appear At A LOT More Travis Kelce Games -- Because She Bought Season Tickets?!

Taylor Swift is taking her role as Travis Kelce‘s good luck charm very seriously!

The superstar musician has taken a new liking for the NFL with her new beau being a star player for the Kansas City Chiefs — so much so that she’s gone to several games already just to watch him play. And she isn’t stopping there! According to insiders for TMZ on Wednesday, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer is supposed to be at Thursday night’s game in Missouri to cheer on her man once again.

Or, at least cheer on the team, because we don’t even know if Trav is going to make it yet…

After his nasty ankle injury at his last game, it’s yet to be officially confirmed if the tight end has recovered enough to actually play in the game. He finished up last Sunday — when Tay wasn’t there — but how bad is it? Conflicting reports have been coming out, with some sources saying he’s “expected” to hit the field tonight, but no word from the football star himself.

Maybe he’ll be sitting this one out in the box with his lady, then? He does have a free weekend coming up, so it’d be a great start to some romantic time off. Hmm…

Whether he plays or not, Swifties and football fans alike should probably get used to seeing Tay Tay around Arrowhead Stadium more often! On Thursday, an anonymous user submitted some tea to DeuxMoi, claiming they heard the 33-year-old bought season tickets to the rest of KCC’s games:

“Word on the street is that Taylor bought a box at Arrowhead for the rest of the season. This [sic] are getting serious! “

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

OMG!

Now, of course with any anon submission like this, it should be taken with a grain of salt. But would U be surprised if the Grammy winner DID purchase season passes? We mean, she’s been having an awesome time cheering on Travis and bringing her friends along for some fun! This also is a good sign she thinks their relationship will go the distance! Well, the distance of the next couple months anyway!

It’s no promise ring, but it’s at least a wee, teensy sign of her commitment! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em (below)!

