Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce While Schmoozing His Parents At Latest Kansas City Chiefs Game!

Taylor Swift was back in the crowd on Thursday night to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. From a whirlwind movie premiere straight to being her beau’s doting GF, what can’t this girl do?!

Despite calls for the NFL to slow down on the T-Swift coverage, Amazon Prime Video dialed in on the pop star all night, including during a pre-game broadcast in which the songwriter was seen chatting it up with her new muse’s momma Donna Kelce. Just like other games, they sat in a suite together. Fun!

And as if these two couldn’t get cuter, it looks like the Cruel Summer singer also gifted the matriarch one of her famous friendship bracelets, as Donna was spotted with a ton on her wrist all night. Awww! That warms our hearts!!

Related: Noah Cyrus Calls Out ‘Disrespect’ In Resurfaced Miley Interview!

Later during the night, TayTay even had a nice convo with her potential future father-in-law, Ed Kelce. Ch-ch-check it out!

Taylor waving to Chiefs fans in the audience! ????✨ pic.twitter.com/BaaUY0S5x3 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 12, 2023

When she wasn’t hanging with the fam, the 33-year-old had new friend Brittany Mahomes in the same box to keep her company, too. As the game progressed, they were seen hugging as the Chiefs dominated on the field. It wasn’t a sure thing that the tight end would be able to play after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s game, but it appears like the Anti-Hero artist might actually be his lucky charm since he not only took the field but helped his team easily defeat the lowly Broncos!

But even though the Grammy winner was back for her third game, Trav tried to keep his cool, saying in an interview before kickoff:

“I feel like… coming into this building, you’ve got to be able to shut off… You give yourself that 100 percent focus of this job.”

Aw! So profesh!

All the media attention has to be distracting, though! There was hardly a moment Traylor’s love story wasn’t mentioned. Even when cameras cut for halftime, the streamer included a cartoon graphic of the All Too Well performer alongside Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and coach Andy Reid. They’re really leaning into this romance. LOLz!

Al Michaels: we won’t over do it with the Taylor swift coverage The halftime graphic: pic.twitter.com/janQvWyhFn — Jonny Takes (@jonny_takes) October 13, 2023

See lots more Traylor highlights (below):

Welcome to the Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift era

pic.twitter.com/9hs2UWkfNL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 13, 2023

✨???????? Taylor’s reaction to Travis Kelce tonight pic.twitter.com/0md4dLSADE — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 13, 2023

Per TMZ intel, the I Knew You Were Trouble vocalist is expected at a LOT more games this season! So get ready for plenty more of this!!

Do you love seeing her cheer on her new man?! Or is all this coverage starting to bug you? Let us know (below)!

[Image via NFL/YouTube]