Taylor Swift Trolling! Chargers Player Who Hit Travis Kelce Brings Tay Into It!

The Los Angeles Chargers player who hit Travis Kelce during the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season continues to take jabs at him!

During the third quarter last Friday, Teair Tart struck the tight end in the face AFTER a play. It was a really violent move and totally inappropriate! The defensive lineman was shockingly NOT removed from the game though! Instead, a referee threw a flag on the play for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Former ref and analyst Terry McAulay explained he wasn’t disqualified because the blow was an “open hand contact to the head” instead of a close-fisted strike.

But we mean… he rocks Kelce’s helmet HARD! Even Coach Andy Reid remarked on how disturbingly hard the hit was on Monday.

Teair Tart throwing HANDS at Travis Kelce. He wasn't ejected for this, surprisingly. pic.twitter.com/ZO2Ftq7d6L — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 6, 2025

Oof! Open hand or not, he hit that man HARD! If Travis weren’t weirdly indestructible, he could have been hurt!

Taylor Swift wasn’t in the stands, but we’re sure she was watching back home. And her legions of fans were, too. The refs may not have given any serious consequences to Teair, but the Swifties sure have been!

Fans have been slamming him online for days over his unsportsmanlike conduct! The 28-year-old athlete doesn’t seem to care, though. He taunted Travis on social media afterward, posting videos of slaps and such:

And he continues to do so! The following day, he took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from the game — along with a clip of a character getting slapped from the movie How High. He then posted a Taylor reference in the caption, saying:

“I’m too swift with it even in Brazil…”

Boasting about unnecessary roughness. See, this is why he should have faced stronger consequences. When bad behavior is rewarded, it only encourages more.

Well, Tart may be increasing his fan base among the Brads and Chads, but it’s ticking off the Swifties BIG TIME… again. Because all this is giving is the smallest man who ever lived energy. Just saying! We’re sure Trav doesn’t mind some trash talk, it’s all part of the game. But man, leave the wives and girlfriends… sorry, the fiancées… out of it! Right??

