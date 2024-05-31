Jenelle Evans' Scary Ex David Eason BANS Their Daughter From Appearing On Teen Mom!

Even though Jenelle Evans may be returning to the MTV universe to film Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, don’t count on her 7-year-old daughter Ensley Eason being allowed on the show AT ALL!

That’s because according to the U.S. Sun on Thursday evening, Jenelle’s estranged husband David Eason has put his foot down and BANNED Ensley from appearing on the reality TV venture! Can he even do that?! Well, per that outlet’s sources, he just did!

That outlet reports that due to David’s own volatile history with MTV — remember, the show fired him and then Jenelle after his dog-killing incident in 2019 involving Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget — he has opted NOT to allow his daughter to appear on any future reality show they produce. Production staffers called David to ask for permission to get Ensley on camera, and the news outlet reports that he straight-up told them “no” in response. An insider explained:

“David hates MTV. There was no way he was going to allow them to film with Ensley after they fired him and then Jenelle. They’ll have a really hard time filming around Ensley, she’s a whole personality so I’m not sure how that will go down.”

It makes sense just in how contentious the ex-couple’s split and ongoing divorce has been. Seems like David wants to give no quarter to Jenelle or MTV when it comes to Ensley’s future. But Evans’ baby daddies don’t all think that way! Take her other ex Nathan Griffith for example. He is all set to allow the son he shares with Jenelle, 9-year-old Kaiser Griffith, onto Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. He just wants to make sure the money is right first! A second source explained:

“Nathan knows the kids being on the show can set them up in the future. He’s currently in talks with MTV and he’s ready to allow Kaiser to be filmed, he just wants to make sure the money is protected for his son before he gives a definitive yes.”

And then with Jenelle’s 14-year-old son Jace, that teenager’s father Andrew Lewis doesn’t have custody or any legally binding parental rights to him, so he doesn’t get a say in whether Jace will film or not. The U.S. Sun reports that insiders believe Jace has already signed his contract with MTV, and is thus already on board along with Jenelle.

