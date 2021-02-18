Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Flaunts 'Amazing’ Post-Baby Bod 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Chelsea Houska rocked her “amazing” post-baby body three weeks after giving birth in a new pic — while also sharing an important message to all the mommas out there.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a couple of selfies of her post-baby body. In the photos, the 29-year-old looked athleisure-chic in a black sports bra and a pair of matching leggings, clearly embracing how her tummy appears after carrying her fourth child for nine months.

“3 weeks postpartum. Trying to embrace and document the process. Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing.”

She also added an important message to her followers about not comparing your post-pregnancy figure, writing:

“Also, everyone is different. Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else’s.”

Right on, Chelsea!

In another snapshot, the 16 and Pregnant alum shared her recent mom essentials, saying:

“High-waisted leggings are my new BFF.”

We can all probably agree that there’s nothing better than a pair of high-waisted anything! Now, this wasn’t the first time Chelsea has opened up about the changes the body experiences after giving birth. Five days after delivering her daughter Walker June, the South Dakota native snapped a mirror-selfie update, sharing:

“5 days postpartum. Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs.”

In case you didn’t know, Houska welcomed her little one with husband Cole DeBoer on January 25, which also is her 4-year-old son Watson’s birthday. The reality TV star introduced the baby to her fans the next day on social media, expressing:

“Walker June 6lbs 1oz. She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night.”

Adorable! But we aren’t too sure how Watson will feel about sharing his b-day with his younger sis. Only time will tell how that will play out, and we’re sure her fans will get an inside look into the situation since the mom of four loves to keep everyone updated about her family. Most recently, Houska shared an image of her and hubby Cole on Insta for Valentine’s Day, writing:

“We spent almost all day ~yesterday~ celebrating Valentine’s Day since we 1000% thought it was…I love this man SO much. Thank you for choosing me.”

Earlier this month, she also posted a touching video of her children, including Layne, 2, and Aubree Sky, 11, with the caption:

“I can’t believe they are mine.”

So sweet!

We appreciate Chelsea for keeping it real about postpartum bodies and encouraging everyone to embrace the journey at their own pace! What do y’all think about the momma’s candid belly update? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chelsea Houska/Instagram]