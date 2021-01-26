Teen Mom 2 Alum Chelsea Houska Gives Birth To Baby No. 4! Her Name Is...

Chelsea Houska’s fourth child has arrived!

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and Cole DeBoer welcomed a daughter on January 25. Not one to keep fans guessing, the 29-year-old also revealed the little one’s name: Walker June!

Alongside photos of the couple’s newborn, the MTV star — who is also a mom to 11-year-old Aubree (whom she shares with ex Adam Lind), Watson, 4, and Layne, 2 — wrote to her followers:

“Walker June 6lbs 1oz She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night.”

See the sweet snaps for yourself (below).

Awwww!

The happy news comes five months after Chelsea first revealed her pregnancy with her fans. She wrote on Instagram in August alongside names of her family members:

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021.”

The reality starlet revealed the sex of her fourth child days later, posting a picture of her family and pink confetti. She captioned the post:

“Baby…….GIRL!!!!!!”

While heartwarming, the new addition is bittersweet for fans who won’t be able to watch the beloved TV personality on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

As we reported, Chelsea previously revealed she was exiting the hit series after 10 seasons, writing in an IG post:

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

She continued:

“We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”

Even without MTV cameras following her around, we’re sure momma will find a way to share Walker’s milestones with fans. Congrats to the happy family!

