You'll NEVER Guess The Sex Of Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry's Twins...

Kailyn Lowry has officially revealed the gender of her twins!

On TikTok on Monday, the former Teen Mom star shared a video of her reaction to finding out the sex of the surprise twins she’s expecting. While on the phone with her beau Elijah Scott, she anxiously asked him:

“Do you not want me to do it?”

To which her 25-year-old baby daddy requested she wait an “hour” until “the game was over.” But nah! She was just too excited and said:

“No! I have to open them right now!”

Sitting at a table with her bestie and podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the 31-year-old opened up the results on her phone and her jaw dropped in shock when she revealed:

“They’re boys.”

OMG!!!

Kailyn laughed hysterically as reality sunk in that she was once again having boys. After already giving birth to FIVE sons — Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, 11 months — she’s now got number six and seven on the way! She is the boy mom to end all boy moms! LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious video (below):

Fans in the comments were shocked, too, with some even declaring her the official “boy maker.” And others expressed their suspicion at the Barely Famous host saying she needed to break everything into three parts:

“I think they told her she’s having boys but now they’re here and she’s got one of each” “Officially the boy maker lol” “The SUSPENSE you’re killing me!” “Congratulations! But 7 boys! My uterus just jumped into traffic.” “That’s a LOT of daughter in laws” “Ok hear me out, one more try”

Ha! That last comment is great!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Kailyn really the official “boy maker” — or is she faking us out for now before she later reveals she actually had a girl? (Or two??) Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]