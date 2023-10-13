Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Quietly Welcomed Her Fifth Baby Last Year!

Whoa! After months of speculation, Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed she secretly welcomed her fifth child last year!

After announcing the baby news on her podcast Barely Famous, she told People on Friday that she and her boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed a son named Rio last year. He joins her sons Issac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

She even uploaded the very first photo of her new little man. Ch-ch-check it out HERE!

Cute!!

Related: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Into HUGE Fight Over Birthday Trip!

While reports came out in February revealing she’d had another child, Kailyn made the conscious choice to try and keep the details private for as long as she could since she wasn’t “ready” for it to be a public matter, she told the mag:

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline. […] I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it. […] At this point, I can at least try to do it my way.”

Ugh. We hate that she feels pressured to share her story.

The couple managed to keep things on the down low for a while, even though their “close circle, our family and our close friends all obviously knew.” They held an intimate baby shower to celebrate Rio’s arrival, which was “incredible” in part because it was “a really great time to kind of disconnect” as guests were asked to leave their phones at home.

Sadly, “a leak from the hospital and things like that” ruined their ability to keep the addition to their family a secret, and the violation is now being handled “internally” by the medical facility. As it should! Addressing this, she said it “was definitely one of the sadder moments” of her life. Oof.

As for Rio, she said he was “a pleasant surprise” since she wasn’t actively trying for a fifth kid:

“As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he’s been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me. It was rough [last year] with the [Briana DeJesus defamation] lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us.”

Aw! We cannot imagine how stressful that must’ve been, so we’re so glad Rio helped pull her into the light.

Despite her 13 years of parenting, Kailyn insisted she’s still learning day by day, adding:

“Do you ever really become a parenting expert? Because every child is so different and every experience is so different. I definitely would not consider myself an expert, but I’ve been around the block a couple of times with kids. I feel like every experience is so new that I wouldn’t say I’m an expert.”

The former reality star is now focused on embracing this “new chapter” of her life — which doesn’t include the MTV show that rocketed her to fame:

“I’m adjusting accordingly. It’s an adjustment not having cameras around all the time. And it’s weird because it still feels like it’s a part of my life because it wasn’t that far away. It wasn’t. […] I’m trying to just get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely. That’s been nice. And I’ll just stay busy with motherhood and the podcast.”

With five kids, motherhood is 100% gonna keep her busy! LOLz!

We’re so excited for her growing family! Many congrats!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]