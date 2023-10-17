Kailyn Lowry Makes Smoothie & Art With Her Placenta After Quietly Welcoming Her Fifth Child!

Kailyn Lowry gave fans a peek into her post-birth care. And, once again, it involves her placenta!

After confirming she secretly welcomed her fifth child, a baby boy named Rio, last year, the 31-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she had ingested the organ. She shared a video of herself making the drink in the blender before showing a picture of the final product in a mason jar.

But that was not all that she used it for!! Kailyn and her boyfriend Elijah Scott also got creative and made some artwork with the placenta and paint. No, we are not joking! And she even created the art pieces on her kitchen counter! Here is hoping those countertops got thoroughly wiped down afterward! LOLz! But don’t worry, the couple did appear to take precautions when handling the placenta, as they wore gloves and protective gear. She wrote in the caption:

“This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco #placentaart #placentaprint #placenta #lancasterplacentaco #kaillowry #kailandthechaos”

You can see their placenta creations (below):

WOW!

This is not the first time the Teen Mom star has consumed her placenta. When Kailyn had her now 3-year-old son Creed in 2020, she revealed to her followers that she enjoyed a placenta smoothie and even shared the recipe at the time. She said:

“Blended with fresh fruit & almond milk. Couldn’t taste the placenta at all!”

We wonder if she has changed recipe since then…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you ever drink a placenta smoothie or make placenta art?! Let us know in the comments!

