What?! Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With TWINS -- Just Weeks After Confirming Birth Of Fifth Son!

This was fast!!

Kailyn Lowry is already expecting again! After months of speculation, the Teen Mom alum finally confirmed she’d welcomed her first child with boyfriend Elijah Scott earlier this month — her fifth baby altogether. And now that the world has wrapped its head around that one, she’s back with even MORE baby news!

On Friday’s episode of her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn revealed she is now expecting TWINS! Speaking with TikTok star Allison Kuch, she revealed she discovered the buns in the oven during a recent trip to Thailand with her beau. Referencing that event, she joked that she came home with “permanent souvenirs,” and added:

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea. […] When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

Well, there was a way!

The 31-year-old now has TWO new bundles of joy coming! We wonder if she’ll be adding any girls to her brood?! She currently shares sons Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez. Of course, there’s her newest addition, Rio, with Elijah, too! Phew!

Acknowledging how fertile she is, she added:

“I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me. And I’ve gotten pregnant when I’m not actually, like, I’ve tracked my ovulation and I’ve gotten pregnant on days that were not in my ovulation window.”

Wow! Of course, with her fifth child, she kept silent for so long in order to “be able to tell [her] own story on [her] own terms,” as she told People earlier this month. Guess she’s ready to be public with the new news ASAP this time around, though! Hear her share the happy news AND see the first glimpse of her baby bump HERE!

Many congrats!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

