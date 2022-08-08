OMG! Teresa Giudice Sent Joe & Melissa Gorga A BILL For No-Showing At Her Wedding?!

Teresa Giudice has no patience for no-shows! But she’s not just mad about it — she’s taking things one step further by sending along the bill!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got married to now-husband Luis Ruelas in a large, lavish ceremony this past weekend. The two tied the knot in front of more than 220 guests in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday. The RHONJ star’s four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — were there, as well as a LOT of Bravo celebs and reality TV stars.

But there were a couple folks noticeably absent from the wedding: Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. We reported a few days ago how Melissa and Joe were planning to skip out on the wedding, and they did just that. But now, they’re facing the consequences of that decision!

According to a source who spoke to RadarOnline on Monday, Teresa is NOT happy that Joe and Melissa backed away from showing up in East Brunswick. The 50-year-old Bravo-lebrity is ready to take matters a step further, too — by making sure she recoups the cost for their no-show spots at the nuptials! Seriously!

The insider told the outlet Teresa actually sent her bro and his wife a bill for their absence!! As the source explained, the duo initially RSVP’d “yes,” and supposedly even picked out what they wanted to eat, before ditching at the last minute:

“Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed ‘Yes.’ They had both selected what they were going to eat but then dropped out a few days before. Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back.”

Damn!

Don’t mess with Teresa’s money!! The source continued:

“Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It’s rude to say ‘yes,’ and then change your mind in the 11th hour. This stuff isn’t refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn’t even send her a gift.”

That’s true. It is rude to RSVP and then take it back before the big day. But a bill?! Like, itemized and all?? We’d love to see a snap of that! Where’s Ramona Singer when we really need her to accidentally leak some wedding deets?! LOLz!!

Of course, Teresa and her brother and his wife have a very tense recent history. The trio has been going at each other after RHONJ‘s season 12 reunion, when Teresa told Melissa “honey, we’re not close” following a bridesmaid snub. And Melissa made comments about Teresa’s former marriage to Joe Giudice back in 2020 that were not well received.

But things kicked into high-gear this year when Teresa cut out Melissa by keeping her RHONJ co-star out of the wedding party. And according to Melissa herself in an interview earlier this summer, the duo are no longer friends. So maybe not showing up to the wedding was the right call — at least as far as separating these two is concerned.

BTW, the news outlet’s source is also calling out Jill Zarin for her wedding ceremony antics online. The RHONY alum wasn’t shy about sharing wedding-related content on Instagram, and that apparently didn’t sit well with those in Teresa’s camp.

The insider revealed:

“Jill can’t help herself. This wasn’t her story to tell. It’s amazing how she can make everything about herself, even someone else’s wedding.”

Jeez!!

Couldn’t be an RHONJ wedding without a little a LOT of drama, could it??

What do y’all think?!

