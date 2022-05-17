RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga: 'I Don't Feel Guilty' About Scrapping Friendship With Teresa Giudice!

Melissa Gorga is coming clean about the rift that’s opened all the way up between her and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice!

And to hear the 42-year-old reality TV veteran tell it this week, it sounds like things will NEVER go back to the way they were a long time ago when Joe Gorga‘s wife was as close as could be with her sister-in-law. Ouch!!!

Melissa, the former singer turned Bravo-lebrity, got very candid about her relationship with Teresa on Monday’s new episode of Betches‘ “Mention It All” podcast. During the chat with host Dylan Hafer, Melissa explained that not only is her former friendship with Teresa COMPLETELY over and done with, but also, she’s not regretful or sad about it!

Joe Gorga’s wife revealed her take on the lay of the land between herself and Joe Giudice‘s ex-wife, explaining that things just got to a point where she’s no longer trying to make it work:

“I truly feel like I have hit every avenue. I have no guilt.”

Of course, during the recent early going of the three-part RHONJ season 12 reunion show, the 49-year-old Giudice didn’t hold back, telling Melissa “honey, we’re not close.”

So, Melissa said on the podcast, that’s fine! And if that’s the way it is, she’s OK with not being close, too! The only regret Melissa has, per her chat with Hafer, has to do with her husband Joe. Of course, with Joe being Teresa’s brother, things are a bit tricky there, as the interviewee explained:

“It’s OK to say that we don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for Joe. [My in-laws] are not here anymore and now … it is sad to see [Joe] not have family.”

Understandable!

Through it all — which includes the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — Melissa just hit her breaking point.

Recalling how she felt that Teresa was incredibly rude to her on the inaugural season of that show, Gorga explained why she’s now guilt-free and no longer trying to make the friendship work:

“When I went back and watched ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ I was watching some of the scenes they filmed Teresa and I together on the plane and we were in the car, and I remember looking at her and genuinely saying, ‘This is exciting that we get to do this together and this is something fun. We’ll have these memories that we did something fun for when we get older.’ She kind of just rolled her eyes and looked at me. Between that and watching [this] season, I just feel like I tried and I’m good.”

And she might not be the only one, either?!

Referencing the likes of fellow cast members — and Teresa’s on-screen enemies — like Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa made it seem like everybody else is just ready to be over and done with all the bull s**t!

The Envy boutique owner said:

“We are all, as a cast, sick of it. Does anybody really wanna see Teresa, Melissa and Joe argue and make up to break up? Just leave it alone! I don’t care if we never talked about it again. You have me all f**ked up and you got it twisted. I don’t want to talk about Teresa or the family, never again if it was up to me.”

Wow!!!

Part three of the RHONJ Season 12 reunion airs on Bravo on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, so we have a feeling we have very much not heard the end of this feud, either.

