Teresa Giudice SLAMS Jen Shah Over Telemarketing Scam & Lengthy Prison Sentence: 'I Would Never Do That'

Teresa Giudice has a lot to say about Jen Shah!

Of course, we’ve been covering the sordid story of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her legal probs. Last week, Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to a telemarketing scam. She’ll have to serve a lot of that time — at least 85 percent of it, per sentencing guidelines. The f**king around, for Shah, has become the finding out…

Throughout the process, the RHOSLC star has been drawing a lot of reaction from other famous Bravo stars. And you can add Teresa to the list, too., bcause the Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay just went IN! Teresa piped up about Shah on the latest episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches, which was released on Wednesday. In it, the 50-year-old New Jersey native spoke candidly to co-host Melissa Pfeister about Shah’s prison future (below):

“I would never do something like that. … I wouldn’t steal anybody’s money. I would not do that. I would never do that. That’s so bad.”

Uhhh, well, wait. Teresa, you already did do something “bad”?!?!?!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, the RHONJ star was sentenced to a 15-month federal prison term back in 2014 after pleading guilty to fraud charges in a case involving her then-husband Joe Giudice. Teresa ended up serving 11 months inside before being released late in 2015. Joe was sentenced to 41 months. He did his bid after Teresa got out, and was then deported back to his native Italy.

In Teresa and Joe’s case, they were accused of bankruptcy fraud after allegedly exaggerating their income, hiding assets, and failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008. So, we kind of get what Teresa means when she says she would never “steal anybody’s money.” Like, she would never outright take dollars directly from random people — which is what Jen admitted to doing in her guilty plea with the telemarketing scheme. But hiding assets and committing fraud is stealing money! Like, it’s the same s**t all the way down!! Come on, girl…

Anyway, the momma of four went on to ponder how Jen’s sentence might affect her family, including husband Sharrieff Shah and sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19. The longtime Bravo-lebrity said this about what advice she’d have for Jen while also doing a subtle little run-around on her own prison term:

“I’m a mother first. That was my first priority always since I started the show. I always put my kids first. … I mean, you gotta try to keep it together as much as you could while you’re in there. That’s all you could do. I mean, I know my kids know that I didn’t do anything. Joe told them.”

Hmmm…

Teresa — who shares daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 14, with her ex-husband — also shaded Jen over “stealing [from] people.” The fiery Jersey girl argued that it is going to be tough for the disgraced RHOSLC star to face her kids after the jail rap:

“But when you’re stealing [from] people and the kids could read this, and be like, ‘Mom, well why’d you do this?’ What do you say to your kids to that?”

Yikes! The shade!!!

Of course, as we’ve previously reported, Jen will begin serving her sentence in mid-February. Following her six-and-a-half-year term, Shah will also be required to serve five years of supervised release. As Perezcious readers will recall, in a statement released to the media after last Friday’s sentencing, Jen’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry said:

“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”

Soon, that sentence will begin. BTW, you can hear more from Teresa on Jen and much more in her latest ep of Namaste B$tches (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

