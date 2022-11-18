Andy Cohen NOT Reassuring About Jen Shah's Future On RHOSLC As Prison Sentencing Approaches

It sounds like Andy Cohen doesn’t expect Jen Shah to return for season four of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Of course, the 49-year-old Utah native has been at the center of a major legal drama of late. Back in July, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of an apparent telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. She had initially offered a not guilty plea after being arrested in that case way back in March of 2021. But she eventually owned up to the wire fraud — and now she must face the consequences of her actions.

Shah’s July guilty plea set the stage for her much-anticipated sentencing, which will take place next month. And considering the fact that she could be facing several decades behind bars if a judge administers the most severe term, the reality TV vet’s future on RHOSLC is, ummm, doubtful.

Andy explained as much in new comments to Us Weekly. Speaking to the mag in an interview on Thursday, the 54-year-old Bravo exec revealed he has “a feeling” Jen will not be around when filming reconvenes:

“She’s being sentenced on December 15, so I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show. I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

Yeah… We get that same feeling. And we’re guessing Andy knows a lot more than we do about it!

As we noted up top, the presiding judge could throw the book at the Salt Lake City resident. The maximum punishment following her plea is set at 30 years in prison (!!!) with another five years of supervised release. And while she’s unlikely to get the max, of course, Shah could still be facing some serious prison time all the same.

Andy added about the potential prison sentence:

“That’s a long time. Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘we want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.'”

Yikes!

It’s interesting to hear him talk about how Bravo fans are asking for Jen return to the show. After all, these aren’t even Andy’s first public comments on her wire fraud debacle!!

Back in October during his “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon, the longtime Watch What Happens Live host addressed Jen’s unlikely Bravo future with a very clear message to fans:

“Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of the engagement there. But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera, because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Sounds like we should almost definitely count on Jen not returning for RHOSLC‘s fourth season at this point — regardless of how the sentencing goes down.

Of course, Andy isn’t the only one who wants answers!

Earlier this month, Jen’s fellow RHOSLC cast mates Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose revealed to Us Weekly that they haven’t spoken to Shah since she submitted that guilty plea back in July. But just like Cohen at BravoCon, Rose explained to the mag that she’s eventually hoping to have a sit-down with Jen:

“It would be really nice to be able to sit down with her and have her explain. She’s accountable to us. We spent all this time with her lying to us, and I wanna hear from her.”

Co-sign. We all want to hear from her!! Ooh, maybe they could have a reunion using those little phones on either side of the window!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below).

