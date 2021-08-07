Teresa Palmer Reveals She Has Been Breastfeeding For Almost EIGHT YEARS STRAIGHT!!

All mommas have their own experiences when it comes to breastfeeding — and it turns out Teresa Palmer has had years of practice!

The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Mark Webber, recently got candid about consistently breastfeeding for seven and a half years since the couple welcomed their first child Bodhi Rain. She reflected on her long journey in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, sharing:

“Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight. I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born. I nursed him into toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my 2nd son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year. I then continued nursing my 2nd son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey. I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.”

Even though some days have been difficult, the A Discovery of Witches star has remained grateful for the entire bonding time with her little ones:

“Some days it’s a lot, I’m utterly exhausted and just want my body back, other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes.”

Teresa also acknowledged how she’s “privileged enough to have the choice to breastfeed” since “not everyone is afforded that” opportunity, adding:

“I know many many women who tried to nurse and couldn’t without it affecting their mental health and well-being. Women should be celebrated for however they feed their babies, free from judgement.”

The Warm Bodies alum went on to recall a moment when a man spewed out “verbal abuse” at her while she sat on a bench nursing her daughter Poet Lake, saying of the situation:

“If that had happened in those first wobbly weeks of being a new mum, trying to establish a latch with my son and finding my feet with parenting, that experience would have profoundly impacted me.⁣”

Most importantly, though, Teresa hopes her message helps other women feel empowered no matter if they decide to breastfeed their kiddos:

“I hope that other women who are wanting to breastfeed and have the opportunity to, can do so without fear of people judging them. It’s incredible to think that these debates and harmful conversations are STILL going on. Let’s hope we are moving towards change in this area. For anyone struggling with any of it, I see you and I can only hope that you have enough people in your orbit offering you unconditional encouragement.”

Well said! Take a look at Palmer’s entire note about her breastfeeding experience (below):

