Mandy Moore Calls Breastfeeding Baby August ‘Beautiful, Messy, And Oh So Rewarding’

Mandy Moore got real about her breastfeeding journey!

In honor of National Breastfeeding Week, the new momma took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a series of photos that captured her nursing her almost 6-month-old son. In addition to a photo of her with August Harrison and hubby Taylor Goldsmith, she included a snapshot of herself feeding her little one in old-aged makeup while on the set of This Is Us. Classic!

Alongside the sweet photos, she also penned a super honest caption about her up-and-down experiences with breastfeeding. Moore began the post, writing:

“Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc…) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever.”

The 37-year-old actress continued by saying how she is incredibly grateful that her body has been able to provide her child, saying:

“It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me — especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing — for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy.”

TBH, seeing a mid-60s Rebecca breastfeeding a baby kind of threw us for a loop for a hot second! But it certainly turned out to be a nice surprise for fans of the hit drama series.

Since welcoming her little one in February, Mandy has been incredibly open about her struggles with nursing. During an appearance on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in March, she explained to host Dr. Elliot Berlin how she has suffered from “newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold.” The Candy singer further detailed:

“You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn’t hurt as much.”

She also added that Gus has been a “great feeder” and “great sleeper” since his birth:

“I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that’s been something that I’ve been dealing with, but I’m sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road.”

Then, almost a month later, Moore revealed she was experiencing a “plugged milk duct” following a late-night shift at work. She wrote in an IG Story at the time:

“Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct. Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends. Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom Salt baths, etc. I have a suspicion it’s from being back at work and pumping more often then having him on the boob during the day. ALL good!”

Nothing but appreciation for Mandy’s continued honesty about something that many women have and/or are experiencing on a daily basis!

