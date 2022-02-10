Texas Moms Charged After 1-Year-Old Son Was Found ‘Eating His Own Feces’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is beyond horrible. Two mothers from Texas were charged with endangering a child after allegedly leaving their six children in absolute squalor at their Houston residence. Police found the children so hungry that the youngest had resorted to eating his own excrement.

According to KPRC, roommates Riccy Padilla-Hernandez and Yures Molina — each a mother to three of the little ones — were arrested on February 2. It all went down when a maintenance worker at their apartment called the Houston Police Department after finding a 2-year-old girl walking barefoot and dangerously close to the swimming pool area. The worker also reportedly described the child to police as looking filthy.

When officers arrived at the scene, her 7-year-old brother appeared and led them to their home, where the other four children were found alone. And what they saw inside the residence was absolutely horrific…

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet, the six children — whose ages range from 1 to 9 years old — were living in “deplorable conditions” and were “covered in filth” and “infested with lice.” Houston Police Department spokesperson Shay Awosiyan said police discovered dirty diapers covered in flies and an empty, unwashed baby bottle that seemingly had been left there for days. The children apparently had no access to food. It was so bad that the 1-year-old boy, who has special needs and was confined to his crib, ended up “eating his own feces” because he was starving.

Just unimaginable that someone could let that happen to any child — much less their own.

Padilla-Hernandez’s kids are a 9-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and the 1-year-old baby boy, while Molina is a mother to a 7-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy, and the 2-year-old girl. It is unclear if the two moms are related or were just living in the same apartment.

Neither of the moms were home when cops arrived. But as investigators were searching the apartment, Padilla-Hernandez returned and claimed she was out “doing her taxes.” Molina was then asked to come to the home. That’s when police found out she was pregnant again — reportedly seven months.

Both were soon arrested and charged, and they have since posted $15,000 bond for their release. They are due back in court in April. Meanwhile, the six kids were taken into Child Protective Services.

Our hearts just break for these children. It is just terrible what they had to go through.

[Image via Houston Police Department]