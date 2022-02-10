Man Kills Wife After QAnon Members Told Him She Was 'A CIA Asset Involved In A Sex-Trafficking Ring'

A Michigan man who confessed to murdering his wife last year after he was reportedly convinced by QAnon members that she was a CIA asset now may spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution.

Troy Burke, a 45-year-old man from the central Michigan city of Elwell (pictured in a mugshot, above), shot and killed his 29-year-old wife Jessica Burke in their residence in January 2021. The man, who reportedly fired three times during the tragic incident, confessed to the shooting later that day when he was questioned by police.

According to news reports from the area, Troy apparently told investigators that he believed Jessica had implanted “a neuro-link” device in his brain so other people could read his thoughts. He allegedly also believed his tablet device was “sending him signals from members of QAnon” to take action to save the world.

According to the local newspaper The Morning Sun, Troy allegedly received reports from QAnon members that claimed Jessica “was a CIA asset involved in a sex-trafficking ring.” Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion told the outlet that QAnon members reportedly went even further with their conspiracy theories, telling the elder Burke (below):

“He also said that [President] Joe Biden had twins, a daughter and a son, and that the son had a sex change and that’s who his wife was.”

Now, after two mental health evaluations, a judge in the Michigan county has found Burke incompetent to stand trial. ABC 12 reports that the court accepted Troy’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, and the judge has now ordered the man to undergo “additional psychiatric tests.”

The local paper reports justice for Jessica will likely come in the form of serious mental oversight for Troy following those coming psych tests:

“After that it will be determined whether or not Burke will spend the rest of his life in a state mental health institution.”

Burke has now reportedly been transferred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in the city of Ypsilanti, where he will remain for the next 60 days while he is evaluated.

According to the Daily Dot, Burke’s case is “believed to be at least the sixth murder tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory” across the country. QAnon adherents believe former President Donald Trump and a “secret government insider” known as “Q” are working behind the scenes to save the world from “an international cabal of child-eating pedophiles.”

We send our condolences to Jessica’s loved ones during this awful and confusing time.

