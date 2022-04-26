Thandiwe Newton & That 25-Year-Old Rapper Are Already Living Together -- And Her Husband Was 'Blindsided'!

This Thandiwe Newton story has escalated so rapidly!

First, we heard the actress was fired from her role in Magic Mike’s Last Dance over a huge fight and erratic behavior. Then Warner Bros‘ official statement said she stepped away to deal with family matters — which sources suggested was the surprise split from her husband of more than two decades, Ol Parker. Then, as her team was rumored to be encouraging her to enter rehab, news leaked that Thandiwe was romantically involved with a rapper half her age named Lonr. (real name Elijah Dias).

The new couple confirmed these stories with some major PDA paparazzi pics. But apparently it’s more than some fling. According to a new report, not only are the two involved, they are reportedly already living together! A source told The Sun:

“Thandiwe has been staying with Elijah in LA and is acting like a smitten teenager. Her wedding ring is off and it seems she has fallen for him. Thandiwe seems like she can’t get enough of Elijah. When he isn’t working, he is with Thandiwe. They are very much a couple and Elijah is acting like the perfect boyfriend. She isn’t hiding this romance. She wants everyone to know about it.”

Well, everyone definitely knows about it now! And the source says her ex was “blindsided” by the new relationship! And he isn’t the only one…

According to Page Six, the Westworld star allegedly resisted getting treatment in Arizona immediately after the Magic Mike debacle because Lonr. was coming to visit in London. However, the pair were seen locking lips in Malibu over the weekend, so it didn’t take long for her to travel stateside.

The 25-year-old (who, at 24 years Thandiwe’s junior, is only a couple years older than her oldest child) previously released a statement to The Post regarding their relationship, saying:

“From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

Meanwhile, his lady love has kept mum on the subject — though she did break her silence on her Magic Mike replacement on Monday. Sharing a poster for Salma Hayek’s film Beatriz at Dinner on her Instagram Story, Thandiwe praised:

“For me, no finer performance, no finer film, about the real questions we need to be asking. … I love you @SalmaHayek”

Good to know there’s no bad blood there! It remains to be seen if there are any longterm issues between the Westworld alum and Channing Tatum…

What do YOU think of Thandiwe’s big changes? Trouble or new happiness? Midlife crisis or getting her groove back?? Let us know your guesses in the comments (below)!

