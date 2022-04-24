Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seen Out Together For The First Time Since His Arrest!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their first public appearance just days after he was arrested in connection to a shooting.

According to Page Six, the couple had a date night at the celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night. Eyewitnesses claimed Rihanna and A$AP were at the restaurant with family and friends for a baby shower dinner. And of course, the 34-year-old singer continued her killer pregnancy style for the night out! She put her baby bump on display in an open, white button-down shirt and black bra, paired with black pinstripe shorts and a black jacket. Meanwhile, Rocky rocked a gray floral hoodie and matching pair of jeans. You can ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

This outing marked the first time the two were spotted together since the 33-year-old rapper posted $550,000 bail after being unexpectedly arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport when he and Rihanna returned home from a short babymoon trip to Barbados. As we previously reported, police took A$AP into custody for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that took place in El Lay on November 6, 2021. The alleged victim claimed that he had been walking on the street when the Wave Gods artist, while accompanied by two other people, shot him three to four times, supposedly grazing his hand with one of the bullets.

Although Rihanna has not publicly spoken out about her beau’s legal troubles, sources have come forward to share how she’s been handling everything. A source told Us Weekly on Saturday that the mom-to-be has remained super focused on her pregnancy instead of the drama that has ensued as of late, explaining:

“She hasn’t spoken much about [the arrest]. She’s truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed. She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome.”

This echoes a similar sentiment another source shared shortly after the arrest, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby — not stressing out! This arrest was not something they saw coming.”

Oof. We can imagine this has not been easy for RiRi — especially since the arrest came on the heels of those cheating and breakup rumors. Hopefully, things calm down for the Ocean’s 8 star soon…

[Image via GQ/YouTube]