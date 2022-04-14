Did Channing Tatum Fire Thandiwe Newton From Magic Mike 3 After HUGE Fight? Over Will Smith Oscars Slap?!?

Sounds like Thandiwe Newton didn’t have a magical time on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance!

According to a shocking new report in The Sun, the Westworld star was FIRED from the third installation of the hit male stripper franchise following an “unimaginably vicious” fight with none other than Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum!

Strangely enough, sources from the London set said the argument stemmed from a discussion of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. This row allegedly escalated to “astonishing” levels, witnesses said, before culminating in Channing, who is also a producer on the film, being so angry that he drove off in his car!

One crew member reportedly told a pal:

“Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over… They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation. It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated – Channing got into this car and he disappeared.”

Crazzzy!

The source continued:

“People looked at each other and thought, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to be filming.’ After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore’. Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie… She’s gone. Everything we’ve shot for the last 11 days has to be reshot with a new cast member.”

Whoa! Over an argument about the Oscars slap?! Was someone Team Will and the other on the side of Chris Rock?? Clearly one of the two thought Will’s harsh punishment was out of line, right??

The insider said director Steven Soderbergh tried to defuse the situation, but had no such luck, explaining:

“He didn’t take a side… He was trying to calm things down but he’s a very quiet man.”

The incident reportedly went down last week. Crew members then received daily emails from producers saying that shooting had been postponed for a further 24 hours.

Executives decided to postpone shooting the blockbuster, as Channing has reportedly returned to the states for an Easter break. Newton has since been replaced on the film by Salma Hayek, who will have to reshoot all her predecessor’s scenes.

A rep for Thandiwe dismissed The Sun’s bombshell report as “completely inaccurate,” with a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson claiming the 49-year-old merely decided to “step away” from the production “to deal with family matters.” Their statement read:

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

Hmm. Family matters and scheduling conflicts always have us raising an eyebrow, if we’re being honest. It’s possible, but years later those things always turn out to have been a way for studios and actors to save face…

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Newton is planning to sue studio chiefs at Warner Bros.; however, sources claim her position is “untenable.”

Moreover, the crew member who spilled the tea also claimed Thandiwe was “very demanding” even before the row. They said:

“Everyone on set found her challenging to work with. She’s an absolute diva. I’ve watched her have a go at the first assistant director, her costume girl. She’s always ranting and raving about something.”

Hopefully, we’ll hear other sides of the story soon!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

