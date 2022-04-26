Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Slams Her For Saying THIS About Their Wedding!

Kim Kardashian‘s first husband is not too happy with her ecstasy allegations!

As we’ve previously reported, the 41-year-old reality TV mogul has made the claim that she was supposedly high on ecstasy when she got married to music producer Damon Thomas back in 2000. Kim has even claimed she was high on the party drug when she filmed that infamous sex tape with Ray J — a claim that has been met with some skepticism!

As Perezcious readers will recall, during a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Kim claimed that the drug factored into several of the bad decisions she made earlier in life. Speaking about her past on the show, the SKIMS founder said at the time:

“I got married on ecstasy. I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.”

But now, none other than Thomas himself has come forward to share his side of the story!

The 51-year-old producer sat down with Vlad TV for a new interview released via YouTube on Monday. In the chat, he took aim at Kim’s longstanding ecstasy claims and criticized the KKW Beauty mogul for opening up about their mutual past. Miffed at the recently-resurfaced drug-related admission, Damon said he didn’t have the same memory of the pair’s 2000 elopement in Las Vegas:

“I don’t remember that [ecstasy at the wedding] at all. I think it’s unfair to make those kinds of blanket statements, because we have kids now, you know.”

Thomas then proved it really is a small world, explaining his son goes to the same school as Kim’s brood:

“I have children, my kid goes to the same school her kid goes to, so imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”

Wow!

That must make for some awkward moments in the drop-off line…

Previous claims have popped up about Kim and Damon’s supposedly intense marriage. Years ago, insiders alleged Kim was emotionally and physically abused during their time together, prior to Thomas’ decision to file for divorce in 2003. The producer balked at those suggestions, though. In his conversation with Vlad TV this week, Thomas made his argument:

“You don’t stay married to somebody, or be with somebody, for four, five years, and it’s just based off you getting high on ecstasy, that doesn’t make sense at all. I think that’s a very irresponsible thing to say, given our children go to the same school and things like that.”

Here is more from Thomas on his time together with the reality TV superstar, and her ecstasy allegations:

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound off with your take down in the comments (below)…

