Thandiwe Newton’s Husband Steps Out Without Wedding Ring Amid Split Rumors

It appears there may be some truth to the rumors that Thandiwe Newton has split from husband Ol Parker.

As we’ve been reporting, sources claimed the actress exited the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance after a heated on set argument with star Channing Tatum. Thandiwe denied any bad blood between herself and her costar, and Warner Bros. released a statement on her departure saying:

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

Regarding what family matters may have caused the Westworld star such distress, a source for Page Six explained:

“Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

The breakup has not been confirmed, but on Tuesday the director was spotted outside their London home sans wedding ring. (You can see the photos HERE.) The couple have been married for an impressive 24 years, and share three children: Ripley (21), Nico (17), and Booker (8).

It’s understandably heartbreaking to have a marriage come to an end — at any time, let alone after more than two decades. While it’s unclear if Thandiwe will actually be heading to rehab, as some insiders have suggested, we do hope that she’s getting the support she needs during this difficult time.

