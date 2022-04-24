Thandiwe Newton Packs On The PDA With Musician Lonr. Amid Ol Parker Split Rumors!

It seems that Thandiwe Newton doesn’t care about trying to end all of the rumors about her love life. Why is that? Well, the 49-year-old was spotted kissing another man amid speculation that she split from her husband, Ol Parker!

Thandiwe and 25-year-old rapper Lonr. (real named Elijah Dias) were spotted out and about in Malibu, California, on Saturday. In pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Westworld star even ditched her wedding ring and attempted (but failed LOLz) to keep a low profile during their outing. She had her arms around the Lonr. and interlocked their hands as they stopped in at least six local shops and got some grub nearby. The two even took a moment to have a steamy make out session at one point.

Related: Thandiwe Newton Drops Enigmatic Message On IG After Magic Mike Exit

As we’ve been reporting, Thandiwe has not only been in the midst of the supposed end of her relationship with Parker – but she is also dealing with the aftermath of her dramatic exit from the third Magic Mike earlier this month. Her sudden exit has been a bit of a mystery, with sources initially claiming that she got into an argument with co-star Channing Tatum over the infamous Oscars slap and got the boot. However, Warner Bros. denied the reports, revealing that she left due to personal family matters. And their statement seems to ring true…

Multiple sources have told Page Six that she has been struggling with “emotional and family problems” stemming from the collapse of her marriage to Parker. In fact, one insider noted that the film’s production team has been concerned about her mental health. They claimed the Emmy winner was acting “erratically” on set at times, saying:

“Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind. She just didn’t seem well at all, and there were fears about her mental health.”

Even more so, the outlet reported that Thandiwe fired her longtime UK Agent Sally Long-Innes. Insiders revealed that her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew to the UK to help “calm things down,” adding:

“Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support.”

Her team reportedly had secured a spot at The Meadows in Arizona. However, she refused to go to the facility in order to spend more time with Lonr., who she apparently started a friendship with. (Clearly, they’ve moved past friends now.) The musician actually gave a statement to The New York Post before about the situation, saying:

“From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

Inneresting…

For his part, Parker has been seen without his wedding ring on as well. But the duo has not filed for divorce at this time. It might be safe to say those split rumors are true, though! Based on that passionate lip-lock between Thandiwe and Lonr., plus the fact that she and her hubby aren’t wearing their rings anymore, the signs are definitely pointing in the direction of splitsville!

[Image via Thandiwe Newton/Instagram, Lonr./Instagram]