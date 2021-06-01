The Circle Winner DeLeesa St. Agathe Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Trevor!

So sweet!

DeLeesa St. Agathe and her husband Trevor St. Agathe (whom she catfished on Season 2 of The Circle) welcomed their second baby girl Tori Sky on Monday!! To make the big announcement, the couple shared precious photos of the new tot to their Instagram accounts! DeLeesa also included a photo sleeping beside her mini-me, writing:

“Welcome to the world Tori Sky….we needed you more than you’d ever know ”

Related: Chloe Veitch & Mitchell Eason Reveal Details About Their Relationship!

The proud pops snuggled with Tori, too (below)!

The Netflix star discovered she was preggers while filming the reality hit, telling ET last month:

“I found out while I was in the apartment. I was getting all the symptoms I was getting when I was pregnant with my daughter and I mentioned it to the producer, ‘You know, I think I might be pregnant.’”

Turns out she was! While filming the season finale (which she won!), the momma broke the news to Trevor who admitted his “mind was completely blown at [that] point.” The duo also share 1-year-old Toni (left inset, above). Congratulations to the happy family!!

[Image via DeLeesa St. Agathe/Instagram]