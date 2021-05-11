Kristin Cavallari Talks Brody Jenner -- What To Expect From Their Relationship On The Hills: New Beginnings!

Well here ya go, stans!

We know you’re curious, and now we’ve got the tea.

Sorry to say, but it sounds like Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner don’t rekindle their love on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings! Speaking to DailyMailTV on Tuesday, the momma of three totally called out her co-star Spencer Pratt for apparently lying about an upcoming kiss! She literally claimed he “straight up lied” about the supposed kiss the former couple share (or rather, don’t share!) during Kristin’s one-episode return in Season 2 of the reality series. To shut down rumors further, the Uncommon James founder insisted:

“I didn’t kiss Brody and I hope fans are not tuning in thinking they are going to see that because they are going to be sorely disappointed.”

Related: Kristin & Jeff Dye Make Out After They Called It Quits After 5 Months Of Dating — UPDATE!

The 34-year-old continued to explain that she wasn’t trying to keep a secret, but that the duo never locked lips, adding:

“[Spencer] didn’t spill the beans, he straight up lied.”

But why would Spencer go into SUCH detail about a kiss that didn’t exist? ICYMI, he dished to Us Weekly last week:

“[Brody] said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, ‘What?’ And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, ‘Maybe she should stay longer.’”

Brody was even shady about the situation himself! WHY?

Now, the Very Cavallari lead thinks Heidi Montag’s hubby was just trying to stir up some press for the show — suggesting Kristin (and her love life) are the only reason viewers would tune into the big season premiere. (C’mon, Kristin…) She shared:

“Spencer’s doing what he does best, creating some drama which I could have guessed was going to happen. I just think it’s interesting… I did one episode so why is everyone talking about me? Didn’t anything else happen this season that you guys can talk about?”

Pratt’s not the only one in on the alleged lie either. Co-star Justin Bobby Brescia also told the outlet of the supposed kiss:

“I was behind the rock, spying.”

Related: Ben Affleck Reportedly Longed For Jennifer Lopez While She Was Engaged To Alex Rodriguez!

While not denying anything happened, Brody tried to skirt around the question when asked about it during a promo interview with the mag, saying suspiciously:

“I don’t know. Did we kiss? I mean, [I was] pretty tired that morning. I think Audrina [Patridge] and I stayed up all night the night before and the night before that.”

Seems like something you would remember! The duo were linked way back when after calling it quits when Cavallari was just 18 (she’s 34 now and newly split from husband Jay Cutler). Kissing out of the question, the exes have “maintained a great friendship” over the years, and according to Kristin, it’s bound to stay that way!!

Still not convinced no sparks flew between the two? Tune into the season premiere on May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV to see who’s really telling the truth! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Brody Jenner/Instagram]