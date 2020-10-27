The Rock Hit The Gym A Little TOO Hard This Time -- See The Bloody Injury Video!

This dude does NOT mess around in the gym… and he’s got the injuries to prove it!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a seriously concerning video to his Instagram account on Monday, showing off a nasty injury right above his left eye, with blood dripping down his face and all!

Related: Nikki Bella Responds To Backlash From Promoting The Rock’s New Book!

Ever the tough guy, the former wrestler-turned-movie superstar didn’t bat an eye (pun intended) at the bloody mess, instead opting to “keep training and stitch it up later — rules of the house.” Well, after tasting his blood first, that is. No, seriously! And he’s not shy about it!

Ch-ch-check out The Rock’s unique method for getting past injuries (below) — though be warned if it might make you queasy, there is a little bit of blood in this video:

Amazing!

Just another day in the gym with the toughest celeb out there! For the record, though, we’ll stick to tiddlywinks if that’s what his workouts are like! LOLz!

Related: Glad To See The Rock Has Gotten Past The Coronavirus!

Don’t think Kevin Hart‘s BFF is all one-dimensional, though; as you can see (below) in a separate IG post he also shared on Monday, the superstar has a softer side, too!

Here he is celebrating his beloved momma’s birthday with the whole family there in tow:

Awww! Cutest thing ever! Insanely tough AND amazingly sweet… get you a man who can do both! Ha!

Seriously, though, what’s up with tasting the blood?! Did he have to do that?? Too intense for our workout goals! We’ll just cheer him on while watching from a lounge chair on the side, or something. LOLz!!

[Image via The Rock/Instagram]