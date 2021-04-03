Three More Women Accuse T.I. And Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault: REPORT

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Three more women have accused T.I. and Tiny Harris of drugging and sexually assaulting them in 2010.

The new accusers have retained attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing several other women who claimed the 40-year-old rapper and his wife sexually assaulted them, Page Six reported. A spokesperson for Blackburn said he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the couple.

According to the spokesperson, one of the alleged victims said the duo “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it” when they met at a nightclub in Miami in 2010. The unnamed woman further claimed she was taken to a hotel in South Beach, where T.I. then “forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger.” She also said:

“[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent.”

Two different women have also come to Blackburn with accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking — sharing similar details. A 20-year-old woman accused T.I. and a male friend of “drugging and raping” her in a Miami hotel on Memorial Day Weekend of that same year. A new third accuser also claimed she was “drugged” but taken across Nevada, California, and Florida for allegedly sexual purposes.

On Friday, a lawyer for the T.I. and Tiny has denied the new accusations to Page Six, saying:

“My clients’ position remains the same. We are still waiting for the anonymous accusers to reveal themselves to the public and the Harrises. Their continued unwillingness and refusal to do so compromises and undermines every single allegation being made.”

The accusations of sexual abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking against the pair first came to light in January, with the number of alleged victims increasing since then. Per Complex, the musician pushed back on the accusations in a statement at the time, explaining:

“We never forced nobody, we never drugged nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we never made nobody do anything … Never raped nobody.”

No criminal charges have been brought against the two. However, Blackburn has since demanded Georgia and California to launch a criminal investigation. The attorney told The Daily Beast in March that:

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already. These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

He added:

“These women have come forward because there’s a void that has been left in their lives and the people that created the void are Clifford and Tameka Harris. Granted, the void can never be fully filled, but at least it can be put back together if these cases are handled with care, are thoroughly investigated, indictments are executed, and the Harrises are prosecuted.”

