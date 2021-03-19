Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers 'Horrified' By Most Recent Allegations

The Armie Hammer saga may finally get its day in court — but how will it affect his family?

The actor has had a long, drawn out fall from grace, and it’s clear there’s still further to fall. When those “cannibal” accusations first bubbled up, it all seemed like a creepy joke. But now he’s been formally accused of rape and battery by one of the many women who have spoken up about his misbehavior. All of the many stories we’ve heard in the last few months are moving from the realm of “BDSM or abuse?” to bonafide criminal investigation.

All the while, the Call Me By Your Name star’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has been left to sort through the emotional wreckage of not only their relationship, but her husband’s reputation. But now, with a sexual assault investigation? A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Elizabeth is horrified to hear the most recent allegations against Armie. Her number one priority is her kids and she wants to make sure that her children feel loved and taken care of during all of this.”

Back in February, the entrepreneur released a statement about the upsetting allegations against the father of her children. She wrote:

“I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

In a recent Vanity Fair exposé of Armie and his wealthy, powerful family, another insider reiterated that Elizabeth had been “blindsided left, right, and center” by his behavior. They shared:

“The internet is forever, and it kills her that one day her children will see how brazen their father has been, not only with his casual dating and drug use, but with these deeply disturbing allegations.”

The 38-year-old has apparently told friends she’s “fearful” in the wake of this new information about her partner for more than a decade. According to Vanity Fair, she has joked that “the only thing that makes sense to her, looking back on her marriage since the allegations surfaced, is the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy — Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” (For anyone who hasn’t seen, Lily Collins plays Ted’s girlfriend, who is completely clueless to his crimes and devastated to discover his dark side.)

Meanwhile…

Famed attorney Gloria Allred is representing a young woman named Effie, thought to be the person behind the social media account where allegations against Armie first went viral. Effie has presented evidence against the 34-year-old to law enforcement, who will have to decide if there is sufficient proof to charge him.

However, Effie isn’t the only one who has brought an accusation to law enforcement. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight “that Hammer is the main suspect in the alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021.” An attorney contacted police on behalf of an anonymous woman who provided evidence for her own accusation. An investigation into this particular incident is ongoing.

We can’t imagine how difficult this continues to be for Elizabeth, and all the women who have been hurt by the movie star. We hope that all of them find justice and peace moving forward.

