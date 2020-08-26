Tia Mowry Flaunts Impressive 68 LB Weight Loss Secret With A Brilliant Message To New Moms!

Tia Mowry is sharing some seriously sage advice for new moms out there!

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, the Sister, Sister actress revealed she’s lost an impressive 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Cairo in May 2018, and now, she’s ready to tell us all exactly how she lost the extra baby weight. Even if you’re just trying to lose the dreaded “quarantine 15,” this is definitely worth taking notes on!

Related: Ciara Shares Fitness Inspiration To New Moms After Welcoming Baby Number 3!

Opening up about her postpartum transformation alongside the mirror selfie (above), Tia wrote:

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️”

Loving the positive and patient mindset here, Perezcious readers! There’s an unbelievable amount of pressure for mommas to snap back to their pre-pregnancy size and if you ask us, we agree that people shouldn’t be so focused on numbers on a scale when someone’s body literally just experienced the miracle of life.

It might be easier for some to immediately shed the weight, but that isn’t the case for most. Remember, it takes at least 9 months to get to that point, so you can’t exactly expect magic overnight. Take time to work on yourself and care for the baby because parenthood is all about balance, right? The point is to FEEL good while you’re working on those fitness goals, too.

But it’s not to say we can’t acknowledge Mowry’s efforts and how stunning she looks in the shot. Gurl is absolutely working those cut-off shorts, and we love to see it! Stars like Vanessa Bryant and legendary WNBA player Candace Parker were among thousands who hopped in the comments section to show love on the 42-year-old’s pic.

Related: Pink Catches Waves & Celebrates Her ‘Thunder Thighs’ — Yas Queen!

The proud momma of two, who also shares 9-year-old son Cree with husband Cory Hardrict, previously opened up about maintaining a healthy outlook on her second pregnancy journey with E! News back in 2018. She shared at the time:

“It’s not about trying to look great. It’s about trying to feel great. And if that takes five to six months to a year to feel like myself, then so be it.”

She added:

“I’m just really taking my time, and I really want to be an example out there for women. It’s OK if you don’t lose weight fast or rather quickly. It’s OK if you still have a belly bump. That’s what happens. It’s natural. It’s normal. You don’t have to kill yourself trying to get to some place that takes time. I’m about focusing on my babies and enjoying her growth.”

We hope her message brought comfort to anyone who needed to hear it!

[Image via Tia Mowry/Instagram]