Did Tiffany Haddish Have A Baby With Her Celeb Friend?? Fans Are SOOO Confused!

OMG! Did Tiffany Haddish have a baby?!

The comedian has fans confused AF after she posted a shocking — and perhaps incredibly exciting — photo! On Sunday, Tiffany and her bestie, Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, dropped a joint post on Instagram: two smiling photos of them… A BABY, and a stroller! What?! The simply teased:

“Cats out of the bag “

OMG!

Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASON LEE (@theonlyjasonlee)

Aww!! What an adorable baby!

The stars have not clarified what all this means, and everyone is trying to figure it out! In the comments, actress Tasha Smith wrote simply:

“What does this mean”

Most people were lost, admitting:

“What is the cat because I just see you and tiff with someone baby” “Cats still in the bag because we don’t know ish ” “Someone go get the cat, I got questions”

But others picked up on what the pair were putting down — at least, they think so? — writing:

“y’all did NOT go half on a baby right now!! omg i’m screaming! i’m looking for resemblance!!!!” “Yall actually did ittttt I remember it being talked about” “Leo x Sagittarius shenanigans yall discussed on your show!!! I saw that episode!!! Yall really did t???? Wooooooooow”

And it is true, the friends have been taking about having a kid together… some day! Back in November 2024, the Night School alum was on an episode of her pal’s podcast when they chatted about how they might one day welcome a baby together as friends. Jason, who is gay, shared:

“You did promise me you would give me a kid. So let me ask you a question. So I had Cardi B here, she’s already said she’ll be my kid’s godmother. You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?”

She was!!! Tiffany replied:

“Yeah. I wanted to talk to you about the cost of…because I said I wanted to do it the old fashioned way. You said no. So I want to talk to you about the cost of [having a baby].”

This wasn’t a one-time thought — Tiffany had already started doing her research on the best approach. She was really thinking about it, and her longtime friend seemed willing to pay for possible IVF! Listen (below):

Whoa. Sounds like they were really serious about it! And maybe it finally happened?! That would be so fun for them! The baby sure looks like a well-loved cutie! Somebody call up Cardi B and see if she’s a godmomma yet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Tell us (below)!

