Popular TikTok Couple's Old Videos Go Viral -- After Boyfriend Allegedly Shoots Girlfriend IN THE FACE!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ladarius Morshun Brownlee, who posted videos on TikTok about his relationship, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting his girlfriend Seyedah “Zahra” Hashemi in the face!

According to the Flower Mound Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the city of Flower Mound, Texas, on July 5. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old female gunshot victim lying in the road outside a vehicle. She was taken to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.” Meanwhile, The Dallas Morning News reported that Brownlee was arrested and faces one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of deadly conduct.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet identified the female victim as his girlfriend. As for what led to the shooting? Per the affidavit, witnesses to the crime told police that Brownlee and Hashemi got into a “heated argument” while walking home from the Flower Mound Independence Fest. The situation escalated when the couple got into a physical altercation in front of the witnesses. All of them eventually got into a car and drove away.

Related: Mom Said She Drowned 7-Year-Old Daughter Because She Needed ‘Time Alone’

The affidavit said Brownlee and Hashemi continued their argument during the drive. When they reached the 1800 block of Flower Mound Road in town, he suddenly stopped the car, pulled out a handgun, and pointed it at the rear passengers. Witnesses told cops that Brownlee then allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face above her right eye.

OMG!!!

One of the witnesses immediately called 911. During the call, the affidavit claimed Brownlee confessed to the operator that he shot Hashemi. He also confessed to the crime to investigators while being interrogated. According to the affidavit, witnesses told the cops this was not the first time Brownlee and Hashemi’s relationship got verbally and physically violent.

As we mentioned before, Brownlee and Hashemi were known for posting videos about their relationship on their TikTok account, @denoandzahra. And since his arrest, social media users have gone through their old clips and found some alarming evidence of what may have gone on in their romance. One video in particular that has been circulating on X (Twitter) shows Brownlee putting his arm around her neck while she yells at him to “get out my video.” What!? As he continued to have her in a chokehold, he said:

“Go to sleep.”

When Hashemi started to hit him, she told him to “go to sleep.” At that point, Brownlee walks away for a second but comes back into the frame. She then warned:

“Deno, I will literally whoop your a**.”

Brownlee went on to put her in a chokehold again, repeatedly telling her to “go to sleep.” Fighting to get out of his grip, she started punching and biting him. In the process, she appeared to hurt her hand. Eventually, Brownlee lets go, pushes her away, and leaves. Whoa. See (below) – but warning!!! The video is very disturbing:

Ladarius Morshun Brownlee killed his girlfriend on the 4th of July by shooting her in the head. Here’s some “cute” footage from the couple. Nobody saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/pHiariboAw — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) July 17, 2024

So scary. We can’t even imagine what might have happened off camera if he was willing to do this on camera…

At this time, per online records, Brownlee is in the Denton County Jail on a $800,000 bond. Hashemi’s sister Sara revealed on Instagram Stories Tuesday that she is “awake and stable” but has “a long recovery ahead.” She continued:

“It has been tough, but with everyone’s prayer, she is truly a miracle. A week and a half ago, the doctors and detectives told us to say goodbye, and today, she is awake, sitting up and took her first steps.”

Sara mentioned the family doesn’t plan to “release any information about what happened in [her] sister’s relationship without her explicit approval” first, adding:

“We understand everyone is curious, but we have not released any information and would like to keep it private and limit any communication to the news outlet[s] or people outside the family. Thank you for everyone reaching out and praying for my sister and our family. We appreciate everyone understanding.”

We hope Seyedah has a speedy recovery. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via @denoandzahra/TikTok, Flower Mound Police Department/Facebook]