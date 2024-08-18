PR Plan?? TikToker Claims She Received Sketchy DMs Instructing Her How To Discuss Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Drama!

The It Ends with Us rabbit hole gets deeper and deeper by the day!

As we’ve been following, co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been wrapped up in quite the PR nightmare following the film’s premiere earlier this month. From the get-go, fans were left to speculate on what went down between Justin and the rest of the cast as they refused to stand next to each other on the red carpet and have been conducting their promotional campaigns completely separately. There have been reports alleging different things about what went down on the film’s set, but nothing is concrete as of yet. And now, a TikTok creator who has been following the situation since the beginning has submitted some pretty inneresting details into the mix…

@NadiaGreads took to the video sharing app over the weekend to explain why “a lot of creators have gone radio silent” on the drama. She alleged:

“Some of us whose videos went viral [during It Ends with Us’] opening weekend at the very beginning of this before anything came out about Justin got DMs. All those DMs that I have seen were from burner accounts. They often said ‘Don’t contact me,’ ‘Don’t share this with anyone,’ and urged us to take our videos down or to stop speaking positively on Justin, or to stop speaking negatively on Blake because she was going to come out as a victim and there was something way deeper here that was going to come out with no specifics.”

She revealed that she’s “comfortable sharing this now” since said reports about Justin’s on set behavior have come out, including an alleged “uncomfortable” lingering kiss and fat-shaming. She claimed to have “been intimidated to be silent during opening weekend,” before taking aim at Blake — like many fans have — for her handling of the press tour. Watch (below):

@nadiagreads Replying to @Guadiilu Part 2! I hope that in helping to bring some clarity, we can all focus on what matters which is DV awareness, honouring victims and inspiring change. No matter what happened behind the scenes, there’s learning to be done and I’m not forgetting that. Team survivors ???? #itendswithus #itendswithusmovie #justinbaldoni #blakelively #dvawareness ♬ original sound – Nads ????✨

In a follow up video, the TikTok star shared DMs she received from a source who asked to not be named, but claims to have friends in the industry. They claimed there was an internal investigation into Blake’s accusations, but that they couldn’t be corroborated. Justin was subsequently separated from the rest of the cast in the press tour to “placate” Blake, who allegedly wanted him removed altogether, and who the source said tried to “abuse her power.” You can see more (below):

Yikes!

None of this information can be verified so let’s definitely take it all with a grain of salt, but it’s certainly an inneresting idea that PR specialists have been working overtime to save Blake’s reputation amid backlash. And even more inneresting in the wake of Sony Pictures Entertainment‘s CEO speaking out in her favor…

What are your thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below.

