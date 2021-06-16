TikTok Freckle DIY Goes Horribly Wrong! STOP AND READ THIS!!!

Do NOT try this at home!

Reality TV star Tilly Whitfield recently opened up about the aftermath of a TikTok beauty hack in which she attempted to give herself freckles, and it went very, very wrong.

Back in May, the 21-year-old detailed the horrible ordeal on Instagram alongside several selfies showing her makeup-free and wounded cheeks. Whitfield first began by talking about why she often wore a blue clay face mask on Big Brother Australia all the time, explaining:

“For those asking why I have my blue clay face mask on continuously throughout the show this is what my face looked like a week prior to entering the house hence why I always have makeup on and my skin is always covered.”

The photos (above) tell the story, as you can see a ton of deep scarring on her cheeks. What happened?! She reveals:

“This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at home beauty procedure I saw on a tik tok video 2 months before big brother. Who bloody else would manage to do such a thing.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Tilly said she had been scrolling through the app last August when she came across a video of someone showing others how to give themselves freckles using sewing needles and ink. Even though the tutorial didn’t specify the type of material, the contestant ordered some brown tattoo ink on eBay and pricked her face with ink-soaked needles. She told the publication:

“It didn’t hurt at all, so I didn’t think I should stop.”

Oh yes, what could possibly go wrong stabbing yourself in the face over and over…

Well, flash forward to today, and Whitfield currently owes $12,000 in medical bills after her face swelled up from an infection, causing her to temporarily lose sight in one eye! She later learned the counterfeit product had been made with high levels of lead, causing intense damage to her skin.

And unfortunately doctors don’t know how to remove the remaining marks on her face! Still, she admits:

“I’m fortunate enough to not have keloid scarring and the surface of my skin is smooth, the pigmentation is very dark and obvious.”

Now Tilly is on a mission to warn people against trying any sort of invasive at-home beauty trends, saying:

“Please please don’t try any ‘DIY’ or ‘at home’ beauty procedures I ended up in hospital with temporary loss of vision in my eye due to swelling and was very sick from the infection, not to mention my face was somewhat unrecognisable. Leave it to the professionals.”

Oof, we will definitely be heeding the advice! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

