TikToker Has A SCARY Warning After Finding A TRACKING DEVICE In Her Purse!

Whoa! If you bring your purse out with you on a night out — or even to brunch — you NEED to hear this girl’s story!

A TikTok user named Sheridan Ellis is going viral for a video she made last week shining some light on a brand new thing to be paranoid about as a woman out in the world.

Video: Girl Shares How Men Tried To Break Into Her Hotel Room

Sheridan’s tale begins benignly enough, as she talks about going out for a birthday dinner:

“This weekend on Saturday I went to dinner with a group of friends for this girl’s birthday. If you know me I don’t normally carry a purse, but on Saturday I did because we had decorations and stuff for the table.”

But then the dark turn…

“Anyways, at the end of the night, I’m cleaning my purse out and… I find this.”

She holds up a little white square to the camera.

“If you don’t know what this is, it’s a Tile. It’s basically a tracker, people put it on their keys and whatnot.”

Yep. A plastic tracking device the size of a Triscuit. Something that could easily slip into your purse and you don’t even know it’s there. That’s what it’s for, to help you find a lost bag or a key ring. The thing is, though…

It wasn’t hers.

Chilling, right? She revealed:

“I don’t know how it got in my purse.”

Oof, so scary. The mind boggles at the possibilities of why some creep might have slipped this on a woman’s person. To mark her for later in the evening? After she’s had a few drinks?

To find out where she lives?!?

So scary! Thankfully Sheridan found it right away! Some folks go days, even weeks, without cleaning out their bags. She assured viewers:

“I immediately took the battery out, don’t worry. But yeah… Check your purses and stay safe out there.”

Great. So now not only do you need to make sure you don’t leave an uncovered drink out in the open for too long, you have to keep an eye on your purse at all times? And in addition to pepper spray you need an EMP, like you’re in the effing Matrix?? Yeesh.

Commenters asked if she double checked that no one else at the birthday dinner gathering had lost one, maybe putting it in her bag by mistake. But no, she confirmed with all of them. Another warned her it was “most likely someone you know,” to which she replied:

“greattttt can’t wait to not sleep tonight”

She also assuaged fears that whomever it was already had her address by saying she had taken out the battery before getting home.

Tiles are limited to a Bluetooth range, around 100-400 ft, but they can be set to ping their location when within range. The idea of a creep out there just driving around until he gets a ping… oof!

Seriously, STAY SAFE OUT THERE, y’all!

[Image via Sheridan Ellis/TikTok.]