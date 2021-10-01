Teen TikTok Star & 3 Friends Killed In Fiery Car Crash During Police Chase

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yet another TikTok star has lost his life far too soon.

According to reports, Gabriel Salazar and three others were killed in a fiery car crash after a police chase in Texas on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who was known as GabeNotBabe on social media, was reportedly driving with three passengers when officers tried to pull him over in Zavala County. Police tried to deploy a tire deflation device on Gabriel’s 2014 white Chevrolet Camaro, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The car eventually hit a tree and rolled multiple times before bursting into flames. Authorities told News4 San Antonio they had trouble putting out the fire due to a ruptured gas tank that was spilling fuel.

The teen joined TikTok in 2019 and amassed over 2 million followers by posting videos of himself lip syncing and dancing. He recently graduated from high school and decided to pursue content creation full time.

On Instagram, where he has over 775,000 followers, the Texas native showed off his love for cars. His final post, shared just days before the crash, saw the influencer posing in front of his white Camaro (above).

Gabriel is survived by his parents, older sister, and younger brother. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

