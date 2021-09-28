YouTuber & Beauty Guru Mel Thompson Dead At 35

Sad news in the online beauty community.

YouTuber Mel Thompson has passed away at the age of 35. The cause of death has not yet been made public. Mel, who had 170,000 subscribers and more than 58,000 Instagram followers, was best known for her makeup tutorials and product reviews, while also sharing personal updates in her videos.

Her husband announced the tragic news on her IG page on Monday, writing:

“Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever.”

The remembrance went on:

“She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content. Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back.”

So sad. We’ll be keeping her family in our thoughts.

R.I.P.

[Image via Mel Thompson/Instagram]