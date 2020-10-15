Timothée Chalamet Was Totally ‘EMBARRASSED’ By Those Viral Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Photos!

Timothée Chalamet is taking a moment to reflect on a very uncomfortable time in his already impressive dating life!

The 24-year-old actor and then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp went viral last summer after steamy, borderline NSFW pics of them enjoying a romantic Italian getaway together were published for the world to see. Although most of us got unapologetic, “look at us” vibes from those shots at the time, more than a year later, the Call Me By Your Name star admits he was feeling very different about his romance being put on blast like that!

In a new interview with GQ, Chalamet described first feeling content about his flirty outing with Johnny Depp‘s daughter:

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.'”

As you’ll likely recall, the former pair had ventured off to Capri, Italy for a relaxing vacation to celebrate the premiere of their movie, The King. Paparazzi caught Lily passionately locking lips with the Oscar nominee on a yacht; she was even seen straddling him at one point. Intimate stuff.

But the morning after his seaside makeout session got plastered all over the internet, he went from contented to absolutely MORTIFIED:

“And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Oop!

Everyone gets a little self-conscious at times so we can’t knock him for those comments about his complexion, but as for the rest of it, what was he really expecting after all of that PDA? Two of Hollywood’s hottest young stars didn’t seem like they needed any real privacy while getting hot and heavy in a very open setting. Plus, that’s celebrity news bread and butter right there — OF COURSE people were going to take notice!

We guess folks just feel like they’re being more private on a yacht than they really are. Good lesson for all of y’all in the future!

Chalamet declined to share much else about his former relationship; the interviewer specifically noted how serious he was about keeping those details private. But at least now fans have some clarity that it wasn’t just a P.R. stunt and they can get back to speculating about the next beautiful woman seen on his arm!

Speaking of, the talented young star was recently linked to Spanish actress Eiza Gonzalez after ending things with Depp, though there wasn’t any mention of her in the feature either. If they are still an item, he might be trying to keep things close to the vest this time around. You know, below deck, so to speak.

Despite all of the commotion about his love life, Timothée admitted he’s actually starting to get used to all of the attention though. Elsewhere in his wide-ranging interview, he joked about how his Lady Bird co-star and “best friend” Saoirse Ronan has also become “very used to answering questions about Timothée’s hair from 15-year-old girls.” LOLz, hey, we guess that comes with the territory, right?

It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the next romantic encounter, but until then you can check out more from the GQ feature (HERE) and his stunning cover shot (below):

