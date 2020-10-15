Kristin Cavallari Is NOT Dating Comedian Jeff Dye, Sources Claim — Just ‘Casual Smooching’

Kristin Cavallari is still “very single” and ready to mingle.

That’s what insiders are now claiming at least, less than a week after the reality TV starlet was caught on camera smooching comedian Jeff Dye on a night out on the town in Chicago!

Sources “close to the situation” told TMZ that the Lake Michigan-adjacent hangout was a one-time thing — like, supposedly the first and thus far only time these two have gotten together in person. They looked mighty cozy considering that context, but, OK, whatever! Apparently, Jeff slid into her DMs a few weeks ago (oh hey!), and the two happened to be in Chicago at the same time, so they met up. How convenient!

Insiders further claim the Very Cavallari star isn’t even looking for a boyfriend right now, anyways. There’s “nothing serious going on” between her and the Last Comic Standing alum, and she’s “just having fun right now” were common refrains from those close to the businesswoman and momma, according to the report. Besides, estranged hubby Jay Cutler had the kids for the weekend, and so it was apparently momma’s turn to “enjoy a weekend of freedom.” Get it, girl!

But wait… there’s more!

A (separate?) source spoke to Us Weekly about Kristin’s Windy City rendezvous this week, too, and painted a somewhat different picture about the recently single Cali native and the comedian. Now, this insider is also quick to note the pair’s connection is “very easygoing,” but this quote about the (non?) couple sure sounds a bit more serious than what TMZ had led on:

“Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing. She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy. Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away. She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process.”

Sooo, which is it?!

We get that it sounds like the 33-year-old mom isn’t down to get super-serious so soon after her split from the former NFL star, and that’s probably smart! But saying these two “are totally a thing” makes the Chicago get-together sound WAY more substantial than the super-casual comments thrown out into the world in that first report. Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is there more here to the Jeff Dye story than what’s being let out? FWIW, the two apparently have not seen each other since the night of the kiss, and it’s unclear when the reality TV maven will see the 37-year-old comic again. Still, it makes us wonder!

Tell us what U think about this couple pair of people who kissed in Chicago, y’all! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

