Kylie Jenner Shows Support For Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet At Marty Supreme Premiere In NYC! LOOK! 

If you had any lingering doubts about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet‘s relationship status, let us put you at ease! It looks like they are still going strong!

Just hours after attending the Mui Mui Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, the makeup mogul flew to New York City to support her man at an event! She made an appearance at the premiere of his new film, Marty Supreme, at the New York Film Festival — though she didn’t walk the red carpet with Timothée. The actor appeared alongside director Josh Safdie and co-stars Tyler, The Creator, Odessa A’zion, Luke Manley, and Ronald Bronstein on the carpet instead.

Meanwhile, Kylie stuck to the background. A video posted by the festival’s X (Twitter) account showed the 28-year-old reality star standing backstage next to Timmy, while Safdie walked on to the stage and announced to the audience that they were at the premiere for the movie. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Secret's out: we're thrilled to announce that our #NYFF63 Secret Screening is the World Premiere of MARTY SUPREME! Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet are here to introduce the world to their highly anticipated new feature. pic.twitter.com/pz54PadQ1t — New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) October 7, 2025

Wow!

Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spotted together in several weeks. The last time we saw the couple was back in August, when she went to Budapest, Hungary, where he was filming Dune: Part Three. Their public outing put to rest the breakup rumors at the time. And it is good to know their romance is still alive and well!

