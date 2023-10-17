Timothée Chalamet Jokes About Wanting A More Private Life -- While Dating Kylie Jenner!

Timothée Chalamet wants a more private life… or does he?

During an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, the Dune star reminisced on the old days before his rise to fame when he was just another internet fan of big names like Kid Cudi and Leonardo DiCaprio. Certainly a much more private life than what he experiences now!

As we all know, he really burst onto the scene following his Oscar-nominated role in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name — which quickly forged an “intense” internet fandom. And while his life may now be forever changed for better or worse, he certainly won’t ever forget about the notion of fandom. He explained:

“I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

However, he did hint that a more private life wouldn’t be the worst thing — but his interviewer pushed back, pointing out that if he really did, in fact, want a more low-key lifestyle, he shouldn’t hang around Kylie Jenner — who is, among other things, in one of the four most followed celebs on Instagram.

Oop! Got a point there…

Related: Britney Spears Reveals Justin Timberlake Got Her Pregnant!!!

Timmy couldn’t help but laugh, sharing, “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour,” referring to a parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in which they globe trot from talk show to talk show asking for more privacy. Ha! At least he’s aware he’s being a little hypocritical!

Kylie and Timmy, of course, have been turning heads as they’ve been developing a romance in recent months. See some behind the scenes footage from his GQ cover shoot (below):

What do YOU make of this interview, Perezcious readers?? Does the interviewer have a point? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & GQ/YouTube]