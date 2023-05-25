Tina Turner’s Cause Of Death Confirmed -- But What Led To It?

More information is coming out about Tina Turner’s death.

As the world continues to come to terms with the iconic singer’s tragic death at 83 years old, DailyMail.com reached out to the singer’s reps, who announced the devastating news. They confirmed the music legend passed from natural causes in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

So sad.

When reps for the Proud Mary singer first announced her death Wednesday, they shared it happened after a battle with “a long illness” — but didn’t specify exactly what illness. We reported early Thursday morning the GoldenEye songstress had been battling high blood pressure since the 70s, which accelerated her kidney failure. She shared in a lengthy March post for International World Kidney Day that she had endured the “life or death” ailment for decades, undergoing “nine months” of dialysis, a kidney transplant from her husband Erwin Bach, and a strict prescription medication regimen.

The We Don’t Need Another Hero rocker also sadly battled intestinal cancer and had a stroke in 2009 — which she said she “struggled to get back up” on her feet from.

The woman faced a lot of health battles over the years. We still don’t know specifically what took her from us. We just know that whatever it was, Tina fought it hard.

Our hearts remain with her family and loved ones right now. Rest in peace, legend.

[Image via Tina Turner/YouTube]