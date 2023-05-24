Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Autopsy Report Released -- With Heartbreaking Reveal

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ autopsy report has finally been revealed. And it answers a big question fans have had since his passing…

Five months after the professional dancer tragically died at just 40 years old, his autopsy report, which has been obtained by multiple outlets, reveals there were no drugs or alcohol in his system on December 13 when he took his final breaths.

TMZ first broke the news at the time of his death that The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ had died by suicide, a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The outlet later reported that he left a note behind, which allegedly alluded to past life challenges.

Now we know his manner of death was not affected by mind-altering substances. We don’t know how to feel about that revelation — what we do know is we are still just incredibly heartbroken.

Our hearts are still broken for tWitch’s family and loved ones. He left behind wife Allison Holker, her 14-year-old daughter Weslie, whom tWitch adopted, and his and Allison’s two shared children, son, Maddox, 7, and daughter, Zaia, 3.

We hope this brings them a bit more closure.

